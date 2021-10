LEALMAN — Two Pinellas deputies shot and killed a man who failed to drop a gun when they ordered him to, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. Holloway said the deputies responded to a home on 42nd Avenue N around 9 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend. The man, who has not been named, had hit the woman and her son as the boy tried to stop the beating, according to witness statements and video from a doorbell camera.

