Claudia Winkleman would be the first to admit that her hair is her 'thing'. Her dark, glossy bob currently graces BBC1's coveted 7pm on the weekly alongside longtime co-host Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing. And then there's her fringe. Claudia once told Grazia, 'I think my fringe starts at the back of my head, it’s got more weight to it than a tonne of bricks. They gave it to me and I knew that was that. You have to make much less effort when you have a really heavy fringe,' and sensationally cited her fringe icons as Chrissy Hind and Steve Tyler. Here Grazia catches up with Claudia again to talk all things haircare-at-home and delve into her biggest hair blunder to date.

