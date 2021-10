Tennessee made it two dominant SEC wins in a row to start October in its first season under head coach Josh Heupel by following up a blowout victory at Missouri with another emphatic win against South Carolina. The Vols rolled up 28 points in the first quarter for the second consecutive game and never looked back, going on to lead 38-7 at halftime and cruise from there in a 45-20 win against the visiting Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee in six games has already surpassed its scoring total in 10 games in 2020 after pouring in 107 points in the past two games, and the defense has done its part in both wins.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO