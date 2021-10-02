CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Karen Dalton: In My Own Time’ Is A Profound Work Of Archival Recovery [Review]

By Christian Gallichio
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrappling with questions about “folk authenticity” and the relationship between artistry and commercial success, Richard Peete and Robert Yapkowitz’s excellent new documentary, “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time,” excavates and reclaims Dalton’s narrative, shedding light on the ’60s folk singer life, and contextualizing her against the likes of Bob Dylan and Tim Hardin. Foregrounding her personal relationships— with band members and a string of boyfriends — “In My Own Time,” named after her second album, retraces Dalton’s life through a mix of archival footage, interviews, and diary entries read by singer/songwriter Angel Olson. While not the most famous musician to emerge from the Greenwich Village scene, Dalton’s bluesy voice, and complex rearrangements of pre-existing songs, created a cult following, only for her life to be cut short by an intense drug addiction that led to her death in the early ’90s.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘She went her own way’: the tragic and unusual life of folk singer Karen Dalton

The outlines of the life led by singer Karen Dalton tell a heartbreaking tale. It was one scarred by consistent poverty, intermittent homelessness, bouts of depression and escalating alcohol and drug addiction, culminating in her death from Aids at 55. Yet, to Robert Yapkowitz, who co-directed a new documentary with Richard Peete titled Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, “there’s an inspirational element to her story. Karen was an artist who didn’t compromise. She made music that she was proud of with the people she loved. And that was the focus of her life.”
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Karen Dalton: In My Own Time Opens In Theaters Today, Including NYC's Film Forum & More

New Clip From the Acclaimed Documentary Features Nick Cave Discussing The Folk Legend's Perfect Song: WATCH. "An Elemental Musical Force...An Excellent Documentary" - New York Times, Critic's Pick. Today, Karen Dalton: In My Own Time opens in theaters via Greenwich Entertainment, to acclaim from The New York Times, Washington Post,...
MOVIES
Spin

Karen Dalton: We Hardly Knew Ya

Of all the artists that grew out of the fertile Greenwich Village folk scene of the ’60s, Karen Dalton has somehow remained in the shadows of firmly established stars like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Pete Seeger. It’s not for a lack of effort on the part of Dalton’s friends and fans.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’ Review: A Unique and Gratifying Pop-Music Documentary

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” is a documentary about the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” and if that sounds like a lot of movie to devote to one song — well, “Hallelujah” is a lot of song. The way we think of it now, it’s epic and lovely and trancelike: a hymn cast in a pop idiom. You might call it a feel-good hymn for a secular society, because the word “hallelujah” has obvious religious connotations, and part of the reason that people feel so good listening to “Hallelujah,” or singing along with it in oversize stadiums, is that...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hollywood Life

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Sticks Her Tongue Out, Says ‘Nothing Is Real’ Amid Family Drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami, 17, has broken her social media silence after it was confirmed she left her mom’s house to live with her dad. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen‘s 17-year-old daughter Sami shared a defiant photo on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 12, just days after it was revealed that she had moved out to her mom’s house to go live with her dad.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Tim Hardin
Person
Joanna Newsom
Person
Karen Dalton
Person
Peter Stampfel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Papas
Outsider.com

‘Bull’: Michael Weatherly-Led Show Writes Out Original Cast Member

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly returned to the small screen last week when his hit CBS series Bull began its sixth season on Thursday, October 6. Of course, the members of the hit Michael Weatherly-led series were happy to return to their on-screen offices with the outspoken trial expert. However, there was one character that was noticeably absent as the show’s sixth season premiered last week.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Granville Adams, Actor on HBO’s ‘Oz’, Dies After Battle With Cancer

Granville Adams, who starred as Zahir Arif on HBO’s Oz, has died. He was believed to be 58. Oz showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor. “Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” he wrote while sharing a photo of Adams. Earlier this year, Fontana along with Oz star Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe page to help Adams and his family as the actor battled cancer. “As many of you know, our friend and brother Granville Adams has been diagnosed with cancer. In only a few months, the medical bills have skyrocketed to astronomical...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dirt

Marilyn Mansion Moves Out, Lists Hollywood Hills Home

Click here to read the full article. A few days after actress Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram in February 2021 and accused shock rocker Marilyn Manson of intense psychological and sexual abuse during their relationship in the mid- to late 2010, cops swarmed the controversy courting singer’s Hollywood Hills home after a friend called and requested a wellness check. In short order, many more women came forward and made allegations of abuse, including “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco, whose sex assault case against Manson, real name Brian Warner, is currently wending its way through the courts. Secretly married last...
CELEBRITIES
DFW Community News

Incredible Toddler Sings ‘My Way’ By Frank Sinatra [Video]

We all think our kid is the cutest or best at something, but this kid might actually be. Sure, we can’t understand everything she’s singing, but the passion is undeniable. This toddler starts belting out Frank Sinatra next to her piano playing mama, and while at first it seems she’s just going to sing the words she’s been taught, pretty soon she starts really Really getting into the song.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy