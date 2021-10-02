‘Karen Dalton: In My Own Time’ Is A Profound Work Of Archival Recovery [Review]

Grappling with questions about “folk authenticity” and the relationship between artistry and commercial success, Richard Peete and Robert Yapkowitz’s excellent new documentary, “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time,” excavates and reclaims Dalton’s narrative, shedding light on the ’60s folk singer life, and contextualizing her against the likes of Bob Dylan and Tim Hardin. Foregrounding her personal relationships— with band members and a string of boyfriends — “In My Own Time,” named after her second album, retraces Dalton’s life through a mix of archival footage, interviews, and diary entries read by singer/songwriter Angel Olson. While not the most famous musician to emerge from the Greenwich Village scene, Dalton’s bluesy voice, and complex rearrangements of pre-existing songs, created a cult following, only for her life to be cut short by an intense drug addiction that led to her death in the early ’90s.