CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Air Quality Alert issued for Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Fresno; Kern; Kings; Madera; Mariposa; Merced; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tulare The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert on September 30, 2021 for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties, due to smoke impacts from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire burning in Tulare County. The Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert on September 30, 2021 for Mariposa County, due to smoke impacts from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire burning in Tulare County. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air District office. Modesto 209-557-6400, Fresno 559-230-6000, Bakersfield 661-392-5500 Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
CNN

Trump tears into McConnell over debt ceiling deal with Democrats

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday eviscerated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for compromising with Senate Democrats on a temporary debt ceiling deal, his latest broadside against the top Republican in Washington as Trump continues to hint at a 2024 presidential run. Trump made the remarks at a...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
County
Mariposa County, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
San Joaquin, CA
County
San Joaquin County, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
County
Kings County, CA
The Hill

Texas gubernatorial candidate says COVID-19 hospitalization made him 'more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates'

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, who is currently recovering from a case of COVID-19, said his hospitalization with the virus has made him “more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates.”. West, who announced Saturday night that he has coronavirus-related pneumonia, advocated for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy as a way to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Iraq counts votes after lowest ever election turnout

BAGHDAD, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Vote counting was underway in Iraq on Monday, a day after a record low turnout in a parliamentary election, reflecting what many Iraqis said was a loss of faith in the country's democratic process and political class. The turnout in Sunday's election was 41%, the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#11 25 00#Valley Air#Apple#Google Play
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy