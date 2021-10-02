Air Quality Alert issued for Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 11:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-04 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Fresno; Kern; Kings; Madera; Mariposa; Merced; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tulare The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert on September 30, 2021 for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties, due to smoke impacts from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire burning in Tulare County. The Mariposa County Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert on September 30, 2021 for Mariposa County, due to smoke impacts from the KNP Complex and Windy Fire burning in Tulare County. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air District office. Modesto 209-557-6400, Fresno 559-230-6000, Bakersfield 661-392-5500 Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.