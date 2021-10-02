WATCH NOW: Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade returns to enthusiastic crowd
After a 2020 hiatus, the annual Maple Leaf Parade returned to the streets of La Crosse Saturday morning, drawing thousands of spectators eager to be back to festing. Oktoberfest, La Crosse’s premier festival, marked 60 years this week, returning after a pandemic related cancellation last fall. This year’s Maple Leaf Parade featured around 80 exhibits, with Parade Marshal Samantha Strong seated in a horse drawn carriage, Miss La Crosse‐Oktoberfest Maddie Adickes on the royalty float, and Special Fester Rylee Beahm waving to the crowd.lacrossetribune.com
