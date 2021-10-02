CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Fallout 76 Update Makes Looting Much Easier

The next Fallout 76 update has now landed on the test servers for players to preview before its December release, and for those who've constantly got their eyes glued to the ground in search of loot, this one's a big one. It brings with it several community-requested features that'll make it much easier to pick up loot after your hard-fought battles, but beyond those loot changes alone, it's got XP improvements, a new event, and more to try out.

