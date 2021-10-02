Daniel Craig Reveals How He Landed His Star Wars: The Force Awakens Role

As some Star Wars fans may already know, James Bond star Daniel Craig stealthily sneaked into 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a cameo role as a Stormtrooper. Craig's involvement in the film surprised anyone who saw his name in the credits. Notably, Craig's voice while playing the First Order Stormtrooper didn't sound like the one fans would have expected. In a new interview, Craig revealed how his Star Wars role came about. He reveals that he plain asked for the bit role when he heard that one of his colleagues on SPECTRE was involved with the other film.