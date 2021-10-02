Representative Angie Nixon on SJR 382: a Bill to Reduce the Minimum Wage for Certain Workers
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida hourly minimum wage raises to $10, thanks to Florida’s voter-approved constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour incrementally by 2026. Just yesterday, a Florida Republican lawmaker filed SJR 382 , a bill that would propose amending the Florida constitution to allow corporations to pay workers a “training wage” that is less than […]www.thefloridastar.com
Comments / 3