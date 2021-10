What was supposed to be a festive day for the Giants honoring their past turned into bitter failure and a reminder that their present is putrid. Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give Atlanta a 17-14 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was a game in which the Giants had several opportunities to notch the win — they kicked two field goals in the first half after goal-to-go situations and dropped an interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter — but were unable to escape their own missteps. It was the second straight game the Giants lost on a last-second field goal.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO