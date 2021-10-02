Video: Giant Cannibal Alligator “Snacks” on 6-Foot Gator

It’s a gator-eat-gator world in the South Carolina Lowcountry. On Thursday, September 30, Taylor Soper tweeted a wild video of a huge alligator chomping on a smaller gator and slowly working it down its gullet. The brutal scene may be shocking, but it’s not unheard of, either. In fact, a 2011 study found that 6 to 7 percent of young alligators fall victim to cannibalism—as this one did. Though Soper posted the short video of the encounter, he notes that his father was actually the videographer in this case, “but he doesn’t have social media.”