MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man was arrested after he allegedly ran over an elderly couple. According to a Facebook post from the Merced Police Department, officers arrested 24-year-old Julian Vitoria and charged him with two counts of attempted homicide after he hit an elderly couple with his car. The post says around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, police received a call of an accident between a car and an elderly couple near the 3200 block of Parsons Avenue in Merced.

MERCED, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO