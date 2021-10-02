CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Argument over parking spot leaves Florida man dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyBE7_0cFEDNbg00
Man charged: Charles Bentley was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man after an argument over a parking space. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument over a parking space resulted in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Florida man on Saturday, authorities said.

Gilbert Ray Bush died from gunshot wounds in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Charles Edward Bentley, 23, of Pinellas Park, was charged with second-degree murder, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s online booking records.

According to police, the argument began at about 1:20 a.m. EDT when Bush attempted to park in a spot where Bentley and his friends were standing, WFLA reported.

Police said Bentley then pulled out a gun and shot Bush several times before leaving the area on foot, WTSP reported. He was later caught by officers a short distance from the scene, the television station reported.

Bush was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Bentley was being held without bail, online records show.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man charged with murder in killing of officer on 1st shift

ALAMO, Ga. — (AP) — A man accused of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department ambushed him in retaliation for the officer's arrest of an associate hours earlier, authorities said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson has been charged...
ALAMO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man arrested in death of Georgia officer slain on 1st shift

ALAMO, Ga. — (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday that 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson had been taken into custody after a large manhunt. No other details were released, and authorities said they planned to hold a news conference later in the day.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spot#Shooting#Police#Pinellas County Sheriff#Wfla#The Tampa Bay Times
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

TBI searching for missing 10-year-old girl

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 10-year-old girl on behalf of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Trisha Luttrell was last seen Sunday in Shelbyville wearing a black shirt, jeans and slide sandals with pink and silver mermaid sequins. She...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than six hours. According to the Memphis Police Department, Shandrack Potts has been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Shandrack was last seen in the 5600 block of Elmore...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
66K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy