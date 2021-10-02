With tension mounting in the Bronx, Yankees’ Aaron Boone is counting on Aaron Judge to be his Derek Jeter | Klapisch
NEW YORK – As the Yankees near the finish of a wild and maddening season, you hear a lot about leadership and how it separates elite teams from ones who’ve simply collected talent. Aaron Boone likes to think he’s got a mix of both in his clubhouse – superstars along with men of integrity. You put both qualities in the same uniform and, presto, there’s your leader.www.nj.com
Comments / 1