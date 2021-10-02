Pound Ridge Harvest Festival Returns Oct. 2, Featuring Gin Blossoms
The Pound Ridge Partnership invites you to celebrate local food and culture alongside great music and activities for the entire family. Local restaurants, specialty food purveyors and craft beer garden create an Oktoberfest style event. This year’s Harvest Festival is excited to welcome Craft New York, as its Presenting Partner, to feature a brand new beverage portfolio, including Sloop Juice Bomb IPA, Narragansett Lager, Von Trapp Oktoberfest, Hudson North Pumpkin Cider, Lagunitas Little Sumpin’, and Archer Roose Wines. The newly formed partnership is expected to be an annual and integral part of Harvest Festival, as well as be supportive of other Pound Ridge Partnership eventas.yonkerstimes.com
