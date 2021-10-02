Study: Midwesterners breathing smoky air from Calif. wildfires

It is rare these days to find a political message cutting across the usual red-blue partisan divide--but I saw one this weekend. Looking out at me from the back of a pickup truck was a small bumper sticker, featuring an image of a Native American in full headdress, looking stoic and sad. The message read, “Trust the Government.” I took the message as sarcastic, telling us “the Government” is not trustworthy due to this country’s sad history of mistreating Native American peoples. The message is a little different from others we hear these days. More often we hear someone condemning critical race theory and vaccines together. Instead, this one relies on our country’s tough history regarding race as a reason to distrust all things related to government. This is an interesting twist, but still terrible advice. In fact, Native Americans need to get vaccinated for COVID right away.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO