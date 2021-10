Ridgewood NJ, BFree is a system that allows devices to smoothly operate any time power is available. It uses a power-failure resistant version of Python and energy-harvesting hardware. Anyone can use the system to make their own sustainable electronics. Last year, the researchers behind the technology unveiled a Game Boy powered by the kinetic energy of button presses. The kinetic energy is the measure of the work that an object does by virtue of its motion . The project hopes to reduce the number of dead batteries that end up as e-waste.

