CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Man arrested after 3 hour standoff in Koreatown

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzUHR_0cFECDWx00

A man suspected of starting a fire and possibly being under the influence of drugs was arrested Friday evening after a three-hour standoff in Koreatown.

Officers received a call at 6:32 p.m. regarding a suspect who was possibly under the influence of drugs in the 1200 block of Harvard Boulevard, between Olympic and Pico boulevards, near Western Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident at 9:35 p.m.

The rear of the structure was on fire when the suspect was arrested and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called in and knocked the fire down at 9:45 p.m., the department’s Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters were called to the scene after receiving reports that the barricaded suspect had allegedly started the fire before being arrested, Stewart said. LAFD arson investigators are seeking to determine the cause of the fire.

No officers or firefighters were injured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Woman fatally shot aboard Metro Red Line in Hollywood

Police were seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who shot a woman to death Sunday aboard a Metro Red Line train at the Hollywood/Vine Station. Officers were dispatched at about 5:10 a.m. to the station in response to a call of a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. When they arrived at the scene, citizens were performing CPR on the woman, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Deputies fire at a suspect in Rosemead; suspect not wounded

Deputies fired at a suspect Saturday evening in Rosemead but did not strike the man. The shooting occurred about 7:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of Walnut Grove Avenue, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. No deputies were injured, Parra said. The department did not disclose...
ROSEMEAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
HeySoCal

Three arrested during closure of illegal cannabis operation

A suspected illegal cannabis operation in the Mid-City area is boarded up Thursday after Los Angeles Police Department narcotics officers arrested three people and served the business with a notice of unauthorized commercial cannabis activity. Courtney Osowski, 24, Christopher Nieto, 22, and Alan Renteria, 22, were arrested for suspicion of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing in Duarte found

A missing 30-year-old woman who had last been seen in Duarte has been found in a hospital, authorities announced Thursday evening. Cashawn Ashley Sims, who also goes by the nickname “Cookie,” had last been seen on Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue, near the border with Irwindale.
DUARTE, CA
HeySoCal

Man hospitalized in Hollywood Hills shooting

A man is hospitalized Friday after being shot in the Hollywood Hills above the Sunset Strip. Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived at 10:16 p.m. Thursday to 1258 N. Clark St. where they learned that a shooting suspect had fired a weapon at the victim from outside the residence, said an LAPD spokesman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Koreatown#Drugs#Harvard Boulevard#Lafd
HeySoCal

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills

A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with murder and other counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in North Hills. Abraham Espinoza Velasco is set to be arraigned Tuesday in a San Fernando courtroom on one felony count each of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person and driving or taking a vehicle without consent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Five minorly injured in Metro bus crash in Van Nuys

A Metro G Line Bus and a passenger vehicle collided Friday in Van Nuys, leaving five people with minor injuries. Paramedics sent to the 6000 block of North Kester Avenue, near Oxnard Street, about 12:15 p.m. transported three people for hospital treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The circumstances...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
HeySoCal

Woman struck and killed in Pomona identified

Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pomona. Ashley Vega, 29, who was unhoused, was injured about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday near Mission Boulevard and Dudley Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Pomona Police Department.
POMONA, CA
HeySoCal

Man sought for allegedly fatally shooting brother in San Dimas

Homicide detectives were searching for a 62-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his brother in San Dimas. Joseph Dambra, visiting from Florida to see his mother, allegedly drove to his brother Richard’s house in the 200 block of South Valley Center Avenue about 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, got into an altercation, shot him and fled the scene, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Lt. Brandon Dean.
SAN DIMAS, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach police investigate fatal shooting of woman by school safety officer as a homicide

The investigation was continuing Thursday into the fatal shooting of a young woman by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer. Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Sept. 27 in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, near Millikan High School, and was placed on life support until Tuesday, when her family’s lawyer said organs were donated that would save the lives of five people.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Ex-Gardena officer found guilty for second time of firearms sales

After an earlier conviction was overturned, a former Gardena police officer was found guilty again of scheming to purchase “off-roster” firearms not available to the general public and then illegally reselling the weapons for profit, prosecutors announced Friday. A federal jury on Thursday convicted Edward Yasushiro Arao, 51, of Eastvale,...
GARDENA, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy