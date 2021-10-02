Man arrested after 3 hour standoff in Koreatown

A man suspected of starting a fire and possibly being under the influence of drugs was arrested Friday evening after a three-hour standoff in Koreatown.

Officers received a call at 6:32 p.m. regarding a suspect who was possibly under the influence of drugs in the 1200 block of Harvard Boulevard, between Olympic and Pico boulevards, near Western Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident at 9:35 p.m.

The rear of the structure was on fire when the suspect was arrested and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called in and knocked the fire down at 9:45 p.m., the department’s Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters were called to the scene after receiving reports that the barricaded suspect had allegedly started the fire before being arrested, Stewart said. LAFD arson investigators are seeking to determine the cause of the fire.

No officers or firefighters were injured.