‘Falling Inward’ on display at Wood Library
“Falling Inward,” an exhibit by photographer Mike Nyerges, can be viewed through Nov. 12 in the Ewing Community Room at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. This collection of photos and photo-composites from the last 20 months reflects a world shaped by accident and anxiety. Nyerges’ work reflects those moments of chance when the world and experience converge and collapse, breaking and reassembling into unpredictable and abstract images.www.mpnnow.com
Comments / 0