How do you know you’re in Del Ray? Visitors can wonder no longer, as a new 15-foot-tall marker will be unveiled later this month at Pat Miller Neighborhood Square. The marker was designed by Maryland artist Kirk Seese, has been in the works since 2018. It was open to the public for last Saturday’s Art On The Avenue festival, and the tentative date for its official unveiling is October 15, according to Visit Del Ray.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO