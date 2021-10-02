Former Husker appears on cusp of NFL debut
Former Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is about to make his NFL debut it seems. The Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday announced that they were elevating the former Husker from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have another Husker that Bootle is well familiar with in tight end Jack Stoll, who surprised some by making Philadelphia's 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.247sports.com
Comments / 0