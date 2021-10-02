CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKufN_0cFEBdJw00

Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry.

The Palo Alto California, company's sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates of 227,000 sales worldwide, according to data provider FactSet.

Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago.

So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles. That puts it on pace to soundly beat last year's total of 499,550.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that the pace of electric vehicle deliveries in the U.S. and China has been strong for the past month or so. That means an “eye-popping growth trajectory heading into 4Q and 2022 for ( CEO Elon) Musk & Co.”

Still, Ives estimated that the chip shortage will knock 40,000 vehicles from Tesla's annual delivery number. He estimates the deliveries to be at least 865,000 vehicles, with a bull case of around 900,000.

“In a nutshell, with chip shortage headwinds, China demand still recovering from earlier this year, and EV competition coming from all angles, Tesla’s ability to navigate these challenges this quarter have been very impressive,” he wrote.

In the third quarter, the smaller Model 3 sedan and Y SUV led the way with 232,025 sales, followed by the larger Models S and X at 9,275. Tesla said it produced 237,823 vehicles for the quarter.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Quidel Clocks Interim Q3 Sales Twice Of Wall Street Expected

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) announced preliminary estimates for its Q3 revenues are expected to rise between 6% and 7% Y/Y on COVID-19 assay sales. For Q3, Quidel expects revenues of $505.0 million - $510.0 million, up from $476.1 million in Q3 of 2020. On average, analysts had expected Q3 revenues of $186.3 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musk#Factset#Wedbush#Elon Rrb Musk#Ev
MarketWatch

AvidXchange raises expected pricing range of IPO, boosting

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. could raise up to $44 million more than it previously expected, as the North Carolina-based provider of accounts payable automation software raised the estimated pricing range of its initial public offering. The company said it is still offering 22.0 million shares in the IPO, which is now expected to price between $23 and $25 a share, up from a previous estimate of between $21 and $23 a share, as the company could raise up to $550 million. The new pricing range implies the company could now be valued at up to $4.78 billion, up from a previous estimate of $4.40 billion. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has inched up less than 0.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to More Than Double Sales by 2023

Inbound marketing specialist HubSpot enjoys powerful network effects. Okta is a leader in the enterprise identity-as-a-service market. The U.S. equity market had a rough ride in September. All major indexes reported monthly losses in the range of 4% to 5%. While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had their worst monthly performance since March 2020, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded the worst monthly performance of 2021.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Tesla Record Q3 Delivery Numbers

TSLA - Free Report) reported another quarter of record deliveries, underscoring its strong growth amid the global automotive semiconductor shortage that is roiling car production across the globe. The company delivered a record 241,300 (232,025 Model 3 and Y, and 9,275 Model S and X) vehicles. Deliveries were up 73%...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
IBTimes

Tesla Beats Expectations Of EV Delivery During Q3

Tesla (TSLA) announced that it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles by its Sept. 30 goal, topping Wall Street's quarterly expectations by about 8%. Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker published its Q3 report on Saturday in which it detailed its EV production and delivery. Of the over 241,000 EVs delivered, 232,025 were attributed to its model Model 3 and Y while 8,941 accounted for its Model S and X vehicles.
BUSINESS
greenville.com

BMW of North America Reports Q3 2021 U.S. Sales Results

BMW of North America recently reported Q3 2021 sales of 75,619 BMW vehicles in the U.S., an 8.7% increase compared to the same period last year. Year-to-date, BMW brand sales total 243,613 vehicles, an increase of 35.4% increase over the first three quarters of 2020. The company also reported Q3...
NORTH, SC
thedrive

Tesla Posts Record Q3 Sales While Chip Shortage Trounces Rest of Auto Industry

The third quarter of 2021 was good news for Tesla, and just about no other car company. Just how bad is the global semiconductor chip shortage? Pick the anecdote you want to bear this out. Because everyone bought so many Peloton bikes and Nintendo Switches when they were stuck inside last year—and automakers don't have the components to keep up with demand—there are very few rental cars available, Toyota cut its production forecast for the coming months by 40 percent and General Motors is on track for its worst sales year since 1958. As the data from Q3 2021 rolls out, there's apparently one shining light in the darkness, and it's Tesla.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla hints at potential TX headquarters in Q3 2021 delivery and production report

With a production of approximately 238,000 cars and deliveries of over 240,000 vehicles, the third quarter of 2021 was undoubtedly one for Tesla’s history books. But within the company’s Q3 2021 vehicle production and delivery report came a rather interesting update — Tesla’s investor communications are no longer coming from California. They are now coming from Austin, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
mspoweruser.com

Tesla defies chip shortages by achieving record sales in Q3 2021

Tesla has announced their Q3 2021 shipment numbers, and despite a car industry crippled by chip shortages the company has achieved a record quarter, not just year on year, but all time. Tesla managed to sell 241,300 EVs, 102,000 more than the same quarter last year, and also a quarterly...
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 and Q3 Deliveries 241,000

In the third quarter, we produced approximately 238,000 vehicles and delivered over 241,000 vehicles. This was above the analyst estimates of 220k-230k. Tesla China production and the early ramp of the new Austin and Berlin factories will be a major factor in how close Tesla gets 1 million cars for all of 2021.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla Set to Release Q3, 2021, Deliveries

Tesla is about to release their Q3, 2021 Deliveries. Here's what we think Tesla will deliver, along with what other analysts have to say. Update: Tesla has released their Q3, 2021 deliveries and production numbers. Here they are. Deliveries: 241,300. Produced: 237,823. You can see our estimates below:. Tesla is...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Paychex Stock Higher After Stronger-Than-Expected Quarter

Shares of Paychex (PAYX) - Get Paychex, Inc. Report were higher after the payroll-services company reported fiscal-first-quarter results that topped estimates. For the quarter ended Aug. 31 the Rochester, N.Y., company reported earnings of 89 cents per share. Revenue grew 16% year over year to $1.08 billion. Analysts surveyed by...
STOCKS
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Reiterates Tesla Could Be Bigger Than Apple As Q3 Comes To A Close

Elon Musk reiterates his belief that Tesla could overtake Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Musk says the key to achieving this goal is Tesla’s lead in manufacturing technology. Trying to reach volume production of the Model 3 was one of the toughest challenges in Tesla’s history. During the...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla China on track to produce 300k vehicles from Q1 to Q3 2021: report

Recent reports from China are hinting that Tesla is on track to produce and deliver 300,000 vehicles in the first nine months of 2021. Such an accomplishment would likely be helped by the ongoing production and delivery blitz at Gigafactory Shanghai, which would effectively close out Q3 2021 on a high note.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Oil prices help lift FTSE as US jobs report disappoints

London’s top index was lifted by its oil majors and mining giants on Friday as it shrugged off disappointing jobs figures out of the US.The FTSE 100 had added 0.3% to its value by the end of the day, despite US non-farm payrolls significantly undershooting expectations.It ended up 17.51 points to 7,095.55.Figures out of Washington showed that 194,000 jobs were added last month, below the half a million that had been forecast by analysts.“Overall however, given the above, markets seem to have taken it reasonably well, holding their ground and avoiding a major drop so far this afternoon,” said IG...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

280K+
Followers
119K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy