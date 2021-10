WinLock ensures that only authorized people can access sensitive information on your computer. With WinLock you can control how long others can use your computer. It runs from the system tray and requires a password to gain access to the available settings. It loads automatically with Windows and allows you to add an optional startup message, provide audio notification, and set the time limit. Once that limit is reached, Windows is summarily shut down. You can toggle the timer on and off from the tray. When enabled, there is no way around it without the proper password.

SOFTWARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO