Former Vols basketball player Major Wingate, 37, dies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Tennessee center Major Wingate, a team captain and big contributor during coach Bruce Pearls first year with the Vols, has died. He was 37. Wingate and the 2005-06 Vols went 22-8, won the SEC Eastern Division regular season title and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest seed in school history. Wingate averaged 10.6 points and 4 rebounds per game that season. He also shot 55.6% from the floor that season and led the team in blocks with 34.www.wate.com
Comments / 5