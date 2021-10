A gubernatorial election is currently heating up in Virginia, and, wouldn’t you know it, Taylor Swift fans just might tip the scales in favor of Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe. McAuliffe’s new campaign strategy, according to The Verge, is targeting Facebook, Instagram, and Google search ads that accuse his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, of having a role in the controversial purchase of Swift’s master recordings in 2019.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO