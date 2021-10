The third quarter of 2021 was good news for Tesla, and just about no other car company. Just how bad is the global semiconductor chip shortage? Pick the anecdote you want to bear this out. Because everyone bought so many Peloton bikes and Nintendo Switches when they were stuck inside last year—and automakers don't have the components to keep up with demand—there are very few rental cars available, Toyota cut its production forecast for the coming months by 40 percent and General Motors is on track for its worst sales year since 1958. As the data from Q3 2021 rolls out, there's apparently one shining light in the darkness, and it's Tesla.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO