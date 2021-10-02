Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-02 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-02 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Figure Five, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Van Buren... Cedarville Mountainburg... Alma Mulberry... Dyer Rudy... Lake Fort Smith Figure Five... Concord Shibley... Uniontown Locke... Dora Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 540 near mile marker 1. Interstate 49 between mile markers 22 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
