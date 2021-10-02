CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Wayne Hatswell dedicates Newport win over Scunthorpe to Michael Flynn

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cp2zJ_0cFE84m200
Interim boss Wayne Hatswell dedicated Newport’s win over Scunthorpe to former manager Michael Flynn (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)

Interim Newport boss Wayne Hatswell dedicated the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe at Rodney Parade to former manager Michael Flynn.

Having negotiated an amicable departure after four and a half years earlier in the week, Flynn said his farewells to the players on Friday.

But he wasn’t at the ground to watch them move to within a point of the play-off places with their best win of the season.

Hatswell, formerly Flynn’s right-hand man, said: “It was a good day at the office and we got back to winning ways.

“The first goal was key because it put them on the back foot and gave us the belief we needed to go on to win the game.

“They played professionally at the end of what had been a very emotional week. I didn’t expect anything less from them.

“The manager was missing but there wasn’t a lot of change and we tried to keep things as normal as possible. We got the win for the manager and for everyone else.

“He wanted us to win and he wished me luck. You don’t go on holiday and forget about it – he put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into Newport County.”

Ollie Cooper and Courtney Baker-Richardson scored their first goals for the club and Dom Telford added a third to complete a positive afternoon for the Exiles.

Hatswell added: “It was great to see Courtney get off the mark and it was an unbelievable finish. There were some great finishes on the day.

“We probed really well in the second half and I felt the second goal was coming. It was a piece of brilliance and I’m sure I won’t hear the end of it next week.”

With only one win all season, Scunthorpe now find themselves propping up the Football League.

It is a position manager Neil Cox says the players will have to fight their way out of by showing more pride and passion.

He said: “We knew they were going to be difficult to beat and the first 15 minutes was going to be important. We then conceded a poor goal early on and after that there was nothing much in the game.

“We got into some good areas but kept hitting the first man. We tried to change things in the second half but we kept hitting it long.

“Then they scored again and we were chasing the game. Then they got a third before we had a few chances but even then we couldn’t score.

“We can’t keep giving away poor goals and we have to be better with the ball. The players need to show a bit more passion and drive for this football club.

“We can’t keep getting rolled over. If we keep battling and show some quality then we will take it but as soon as we concede a goal we look a bit lightweight.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Michael Flynn leaves Newport after their poor start to the season

Newport have parted company with manager Michael Flynn with immediate effect after four-and-a-half years in charge. The Exiles are currently 15th in League Two and have won just one of their last five games. Flynn told the club website: “I would like to thank Newport County AFC for giving me...
SOCCER
BBC

Michael Flynn: Newport boss leaves with lasting legacy

"The club for me is everything, it is a lot more than just football. And I think every fan around the country who supports their team will understand what I mean." Newport County manager Mike Flynn has left the club he loves with his legacy secure. The 40-year-old has departed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newport County: Manager Mike Flynn leaves Exiles

Newport County manager Mike Flynn has left the club. The 40-year-old has been in charge of the Exiles since 2017 and has a contract until the end of the season. Flynn kept the side in the Football League in his first season in charge and his four years as manager have seen them twice reach the play-off final and enjoy several money spinning cup runs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dom Telford
Person
Wayne Hatswell
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Neil Cox
The Eagle Times

Newport celebrates new field dedication with 10-0 win

NEWPORT — After a celebration with the dedication of the new field before the start of the game, the outcome of the field hockey homecoming game between Newport and Franklin was known early on Saturday as Newport came out scoring. MaddoxLovely scored the first goal about five minutes into the...
NEWPORT, NH
The Independent

James Ward-Prowse backs England star Phil Foden to ‘go a long way’ in football

James Ward-Prowse has backed England colleague Phil Foden to go a “long, long way” after his starring role in the World Cup qualifying victory in AndorraFoden ran the show against the Group I minnows, twice picking out fine passes which led to Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scoring on the way to a 5-0 win.Tammy Abraham added a third before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved and Jack Grealish completed the rout with his first England goal.But it was the display of 21-year-old Foden which caught the eye, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate purring about...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy