Derek Adams determined to do things his own way at Bradford

 8 days ago
Derek Adams’ side are eighth in League Two (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Bradford manager Derek Adams is determined to put his own “stamp on the club” as he tries to lead the Bantams out of League Two.

City ended a run of five league games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Rochdale at Valley Parade and maintain their unbeaten home record.

Alex Gilliead put them in front after 37 minutes, hammering the ball into the net after keeper Joel Coleman saved but could not hold Levi Sutton’s shot.

It was his first goal since he re-joined Bradford for a second spell on a free transfer from Scunthorpe during the summer.

Leading scorer Andy Cook then made the game safe with a penalty in the 75th minute after Rochdale captain Eoghan O’Connell brought down Sutton.

Adams, who joined Bradford just days after leading Morecambe to promotion to League One through the play-offs last season, said: “I have got to put my own stamp on the club and that is what I intend to do.

“It is my job to lead the club into the next division and I am going to do it my way and no one else’s way.

“We have won three matches at home and should have won all five.

“Rochdale played a high risk game against us and we had to deal with that. I thought the back four were very good – Rochdale had only one shot on target – and we kept a clean sheet.

“The midfield got forward well and my only criticism was that we didn’t make that final pass as well as we could, but it was a strong performance.

“We made a positive start and we created some good opportunities, especially in the first half and Andy Cook could have scored a hat-trick, but we need to be more clinical.”

Rochdale suffered a third consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Manager Robbie Stockdale said: “I am disappointed at the result. We created some clear-cut chances. We make things difficult for ourselves and we certainly need to be more clinical. We are trying to score the perfect goal.

“The score could have been 3-3, but the game was too open for me. We conceded two goals, the second one on the break when we were pushing forward and there are things we need to work on.

“There were some good bits in the game, but we lost 2-0.”

