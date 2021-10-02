CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Army Boss Suspended for Running Workplace From Hell

By Kana Ruhalter
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
A damning new report from Task & Purpose reveals how toxic Brig. Gen. Amy Johnston, the Army’s Chief of Public Affairs, is to work for. In a command climate survey, every single soldier—not a hyperbole—who worked for Johnston and almost every civilian employee said she created a “culture of fear” with extremely low morale. Staff said it was normal to see people “in the hallways in tears” while 100 percent of uniformed employees described it as a hostile workplace. Johnston, a one-star general, reportedly gave contradictory and confusing orders, screamed “to the point of hysteria” at subordinates, consistently lashed out at staff, and had a “Dr. Jekyl-and-Mr. Hyde type” way of operating.

www.thedailybeast.com

Frank Montoya
7d ago

When I worked for female higher Ranking Officers it was horrible they were all on a Power Trip.

icecpt
6d ago

I noticed that a lot of women with rank in the military are very had to work for. I think they think they need to prove a point in a male dominant work place. but it gets real hairy work for them.

Alrighty then
6d ago

I wonder if she's one of those people they like to say "She's the first female in the army to...". Put there just to break the glass ceiling instead of being the right candidate for the position.

