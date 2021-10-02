‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Army Boss Suspended for Running Workplace From Hell
A damning new report from Task & Purpose reveals how toxic Brig. Gen. Amy Johnston, the Army’s Chief of Public Affairs, is to work for. In a command climate survey, every single soldier—not a hyperbole—who worked for Johnston and almost every civilian employee said she created a “culture of fear” with extremely low morale. Staff said it was normal to see people “in the hallways in tears” while 100 percent of uniformed employees described it as a hostile workplace. Johnston, a one-star general, reportedly gave contradictory and confusing orders, screamed “to the point of hysteria” at subordinates, consistently lashed out at staff, and had a “Dr. Jekyl-and-Mr. Hyde type” way of operating.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 50