Kamala Harris departs on a mystery California trip as Dems battle over budget

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris spent much of Friday in New Jersey. At a vaccination center, Harris learned about 85% of people in Essex County have their first COVID shot while a little over 70% have received both shots. Harris said she was proud of New Jersey for being one of the states leading on that front and also being a state that prioritizes affordable child care. As CBS2’s Cory James reports, Harris stepped off the plane in the Garden State, greeting Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy on the tarmac. Her first stop during her visit was Montclair...

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO