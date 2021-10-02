CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamala Harris departs on a mystery California trip as Dems battle over budget

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris was in California for a mysterious overnight trip Saturday — and the White House has remained mum on the reason for her travel. Harris kept the press from observing her departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland Friday afternoon, and barred the media from covering her arrival at Palm Springs International Airport that evening. Her trek back to Washington Saturday was also being kept under wraps.

Kamala Harris mocked over science video for kids

Vice President Kamala Harris is getting roasted on social media after appearing in a NASA video for kids while the Biden administration’s approval ratings continue on a downward spiral. Harris, who serves as chair of the National Space Council, talked to kids about her fixation with the “craters on the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kamala Harris Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Vice President Kamala Harris. Marriage: Douglas Emhoff (2014-present) Education: Howard University, B.A. political science and economics, 1986; University of California, Hastings College of the Law, J.D., 1989. Religion: Baptist. Other Facts. First African-American, first woman and first Asian-American to become attorney general...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Garden State

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Vice President Kamala Harris spent much of Friday in New Jersey. At a vaccination center, Harris learned about 85% of people in Essex County have their first COVID shot while a little over 70% have received both shots. Harris said she was proud of New Jersey for being one of the states leading on that front and also being a state that prioritizes affordable child care. As CBS2’s Cory James reports, Harris stepped off the plane in the Garden State, greeting Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy on the tarmac. Her first stop during her visit was Montclair...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Where’s Kamala Harris and other commentary

With the southern-border crisis raging, the Taliban triumphant, Dr. Anthony Fauci canceling Christmas and Democrats warring over the $3.5 trillion social-welfare package, “Vice President Kamala Harris is MIA,” announces The Washington Times’ Kelly Sadler. “Harris has been keeping a low public profile,” even as her “several high-profile tasks” scream for her attention. But after her numerous “self-inflicted messes” and awkward gaffes, “her team’s strategy seems to be to keep her out of the limelight” and let President Biden be the face on “the multiple crises his administration is facing.” It’s working: This month, “Harris’ poll numbers bested the president for the first time since taking office.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
VP Kamala Harris Orders Empanadas at Colada Shop

The Second Family is on a Latin food kick. Over the weekend, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff ordered pupusas at Salvadoran/Mexican restaurant El Tamarindo in Adams Morgan. And this afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Wharf outpost of Cuban cafe Colada Shop. Harris was accompanied by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lawrence Jones on 'Outnumbered': 'Kamala Harris is not ready for this moment'

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones commented Friday on Vice President Kamala Harris' now-viral exchange with a student about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Harris did not interject when the student accused Israel of "ethnic genocide," thanking her for "speaking your truth." KAMALA HARRIS APPLAUDS STUDENT, WHO ACCUSED ISRAEL OF 'ETHNIC...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice President Kamala Harris encourages Mason students to get out the vote

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited George Mason University’s Fairfax Campus on Tuesday to speak to students on the importance of voting, in commemoration of National Voter Registration Day. Before appearing to hundreds of students gathered on Wilkins Plaza, the vice president spoke to Assistant Professor Samuel Frye’s integrative studies...
FAIRFAX, VA
Kamala Harris hires two communication aides

(CNN) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has hired Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel to aid in her office's communication capacity, according to a White House official. "Their experience has been and will continue to be a valuable resource for our whole team as we map out long-term planning and fulfill the administration's ambitious policy agenda," the White House official told CNN.
U.S. POLITICS
Jerry Shenk: Kamala Harris: ‘President-In-Waiting’

Kamala Harris is one heartbeat, one 25th Amendment removal, or one impeachment conviction away from the American presidency. A woman who launched her political career as consort to an influential (married) California power broker, who “consorted” her way into the upper echelons of California’s power structure, and who, virtually unsupported, withdrew from the Democrats’ 2020 presidential race even before the first primary vote was cast may become president of the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
If The 25th Amendment Ever Gets Invoked, Kamala Harris Becomes President

In a tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"

