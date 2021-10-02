CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Rumored to Be Considering Daredevil Reboot With Netflix Actors

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is one thing that Daredevil fans want, it's to see the fan-favorite Netflix series "saved". Nearly three years after the series was canceled, fans are still calling for the series to get a new life or even for the characters and actors who played them in Netflix's series to be brought into the MCU. Now, as rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio will appear as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock might appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home continue to swirl, there's a new rumor that is sure to get fans talking. It's rumored that Marvel Studios is considering a solo Daredevil project, one that would be a soft reboot of the series though it would star the actors from the Netflix series.

comicbook.com

Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'That '90s Show': Danny Masterson Reacts to Netflix's 'That '70s Show' Spinoff

That '70s Show fans got a dose of news on Friday they weren't expecting: Netflix has ordered a spinoff sequel series titled That '90s Show. The show will star Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Foreman, respectively. However, one member of the original cast that fans should not expect to return is Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on That '70s Show. Masterson is currently awaiting trial on three rape charges after years of allegations. Plus, he has a negative relationship with Netflix, being as he was fired from The Ranch due to the allegations.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Rumored To Ditch Mark Ruffalo Goofy Hulk

It's rumored that Marvel is going to ditch the Mark Ruffalo Goofy Hulk that was featured in The Avengers: Endgame for the upcoming She-Hulk Disney Plus series. The rumor via Giant Freakin Robot offers that Bruce Banner will become human again and that the Smart Hulk merged personality will be no more.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Granville Adams, Oz and Homicide Actor, Dies at 58

Oz and Homicide star Granville Adams has died after a battle with cancer. The actor was 58 years old. Adams' passing was shared by his Oz co-star Kirk Acevedo on social media on Sunday, with Acevedo writing "I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer. I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it. Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then... Rest easy my friend." Oz showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana also took to social media to pay tribute to Adams. Adams had previously announced his cancer diagnosis in December 2020, sharing a photo on social media of himself in a hospital bed with the caption "F-CK CANCER!".
CELEBRITIES
Charlie Cox
Vincent D'onofrio
Krysten Ritter
TVOvermind

Rumor Mill: Are the Russo Brothers Going to Cut Ties with Marvel?

Anthony and Joseph Russo have been working in the entertainment industry for more than 25 years. However, they are most well known for the work they’ve done with Marvel over the last seven years. Together, the brothers have directed four very successful films under the Marvel umbrella. When it comes to directing superhero projects, they definitely know exactly what to do. However, it appears that the lucrative collaboration between the brothers and Marvel could be coming to an end. Rumors have started to circulate that the Russos may be thinking about cutting ties with the Marvel Comic Universe. Continue reading to learn more about the rumor involving the Russo brothers parting ways with Marvel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Marvel Multiplayer Game for PS5 Rumored to Be in Development

A new multiplayer game that is set within the Marvel universe is rumored to be in development for PlayStation 5. Although details of this supposed project are quite scarce, this would represent yet another Marvel Games collaboration with Sony to go alongside Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Wolverine, both of which are currently in the works at Insomniac Games. And while it's hard to know at the moment whether or not this new Marvel title will end up being real, the idea on paper seems to make sense.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

“Stranger Things” Spinoffs Reportedly Being Considered By Netflix

Netflix‘s hit series “Stranger Things” is finally returning sometime in 2022 (watch the new teaser here!), but could the series be heading into spinoff territory down the road?. Speaking at a conference this week, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos indicated that “Stranger Things” is a “franchise being born,” suggesting that we’ve only...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Rumor: Is Shang-Chi's Mandarin Returning For More Marvel Movies?

Warning: SPOILERS for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are ahead!. Seven year after we learned in the All Hail the King One-Shot that there really was a Mandarin lurking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we finally met him earlier this month in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Tony Leung’s performance as the antagonist, a.k.a. Xu Wenwu, has been among the most praised elements of the latest MCU movie, though sadly for fans of the character, he was killed off during the final battle. But is this truly the last we’ve seen of him? If a surfaced rumor is correct, not necessarily.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Mena Massoud Talks Live-Action Ezra Casting Rumors and How Social Media Allows Actors to Campaign for Themselves

Ezra Bridger is one animated Star Wars character many have hoped would make the jump to live-action ever since Star Wars Rebels ended in 2018. Mena Massoud has been one of the top “fan casts” to play the young Jedi and he knows all about playing a live-action version of a popular animated character, having starred in the highly-successful Disney remake of Aladdin. Massoud was asked by Screenrant about his Instagram post earlier this year, in which he quotes an Ezra Bridger line in the description. The actor went on to explain how he feels the game has changed when it comes to how actors campaign for roles.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Marvel Studios
TV & Videos
Spider-Man
Movies
Netflix
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' Echo Series Will Reportedly Serve as Daredevil Season 4

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a persistent rumor that Kevin Feige isn't the biggest fan of Netflix's Marvel shows and while that was never confirmed, the fact that the said shows — from Daredevil to The Defenders aren't considered MCU canon pretty much sealed the deal for a lot of people. Of course, Marvel Studios was never involved in the creation of the aforementioned projects so it would make sense for Feige to not label them canon to the franchise's current continuity.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Another Voyager Star Confirms Return to Franchise

Another Star Trek: Voyager star's return to the Star Trek universe is confirmed. Paramount+ announced today during Star Trek: Prodigy's New York Comic Con panel that Voyager star Robert Beltran will reprise his role as Chakotay in the upcoming kids-focused animated series. The announcement notes that Chakotay is now a Starfleet captain. That's a remarkable career for someone who previously defected from Starfleet to the Maquis only to wind up as Janeway's first officer when Voyager became stranded in the Delta quadrant. It's unclear what role Chakotay will play in Prodigy since the series is set in the Delta quadrant and focuses on non-Starfleet characters finding and taking command of an abandoned, experimental Starfleet vessel. Perhaps Chakotay was once commanding the USS Protostar?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Meryl Streep Rumored To Be In Talks For Marvel Role

When it comes to naming the greatest actresses of all-time, not just the modern era, Meryl Streep is never too far away from the forefront of the conversation. The living legend has won three Academy Awards from a mind-boggling 21 nominations, while her trophy cabinet also includes two BAFTAs, nine Golden Globes, three Emmys and much more.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Veep and Marvel star joins Eddie Murphy's Netflix comedy

Veep and Marvel star Julie Louis-Dreyfus has joined the cast of Eddie Murphy's new Netflix movie, it has been reported. As stated in The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been cast in the current untitled comedy project as the mother of Jonah Hill, who was previously announced. The movie, directed...
MOVIES

