Marvel Rumored to Be Considering Daredevil Reboot With Netflix Actors

If there is one thing that Daredevil fans want, it's to see the fan-favorite Netflix series "saved". Nearly three years after the series was canceled, fans are still calling for the series to get a new life or even for the characters and actors who played them in Netflix's series to be brought into the MCU. Now, as rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio will appear as Wilson Fisk in Hawkeye and that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock might appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home continue to swirl, there's a new rumor that is sure to get fans talking. It's rumored that Marvel Studios is considering a solo Daredevil project, one that would be a soft reboot of the series though it would star the actors from the Netflix series.