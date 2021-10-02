CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Enjoli Beato: “Connection”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnection. A deeper connection to your work will become increasingly more important in a world that values purposeful work and companies. The why behind the work you do will help fuel how you work every day, especially during challenging times. When employees feel aligned by a common mission with their employer, their engagement, productivity and creativity will directly reflect that.

Shampaigne Graves of Bold Babes Companies: “A Bold Approach”

A Bold Approach: To thrive as a powerful you need a bold approach to life, love, and business. This approach should be a signature way of you claiming autonomy and freedom in the life you choose for yourself. How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships,...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Loyalty Is Dead. Build An Employment Culture Around Empathy Instead

According to a recent survey by the job site Joblist, nearly three-quarters of American workers are actively thinking about quitting their jobs. Of the respondents who reported quitting their last job, 19 percent cited that they were unhappy with how their employers treated them during the pandemic. And 17 percent quit to find better pay and benefits, while 20 percent chose to seek a new career altogether.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Zoi Jones: “Create a connection”

Create a connection. As your client’s advocate, you should be the one to nurture the relationship and communicate with them. They hired you because they trust you. I believe that creating that personal connection with them throughout their experience with you as their attorney and counselor, is very important. Don’t just call to provide a case update. Pay attention to what is going on in their life and follow up with how things are going with them. Show that you genuinely care about them.
RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

Jessica Mann-Amato of Mancini Duffy: “Seamless Technology”

Seamless Technology — Technology to handle everything from health checks to video meetings will become seamlessly integrated into our spaces, so they function as an invisible layer in our surroundings, much like how Alexa, Siri, or others operate in our lives now, we will say a simple command, or it will be automated.
HOME & GARDEN
Thrive Global

Kim Curley: “Workforces Turn Fluid”

Workforces Turn Fluid: Ask what employees want from their employers and their work-life changes; the structures of work will change as well. Rigid workforces that are exclusive to one employer will make way for gig workers, side hustles, and contract or project-based work. The demand for greater flexibility along with a career, an increasing value being placed on education and skills expansion, and the virtualization of work will drive the need for new creative models of shared and temporary resources paired up with a critical core of more permanent employees.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Kyle Slaymaker Of ‘The Slaymaker Method’: “A greater weight being placed on the value of relationships”

A greater weight being placed on the value of relationships.- With all this time at home, we have been able to spend more time with loved ones and friends. Because of this, we value relationships much more. We understand that it is possible to have a much greater work-life balance. Like I stated above, this goes for customers, as well. Customers, employees, and even senior leadership, all need to be looking for new and innovative ways to ensure they are placing as much stock into actual relationships as they can.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Kimberly Kayler of Advancing Organizational Excellence: “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Although (DEI) is a hot topic of conversation today, we’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg. Organizations today are beginning to see the value in developing a DEI program. We can expect to see greater implementation in the coming years as organizations continue to be challenged to participate and comment on a wide variety of atrocities. A well-developed DEI program will serve as the cornerstone of an organization’s efforts to be responsive within an organization and the communities in which their employees serve, work and live.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Ali Greene Of Remote Works: “Define your expectations”

Define your expectations: I personally disagree with the adage turn your passion into your job; I think this can lead to unrealistic expectations. I would instead encourage job seekers to write out things that are meaningful to them at work (leveraging their strengths, having more freedom, having a steady income, having more overall benefits, having fun, etc.) and prioritize them accordingly. Looking at a prioritized list can help you determine where to make compromises in your search. This is also true when assuming employment should always be full-time employment. There’s been an influx of services and platforms oriented towards making benefits affordable for freelancers, such as healthcare. It’s also possible to “DIY” your career, by pursuing a “job for now” and a “job for the future.” For example, I worked as a waitress while trying to break into HR consulting, to fill the financial gap while building my client list.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
VCP Spotlight – Michelle Goossens

Nineteen-year-old Michelle Goossens has just become a VMware Certified Professional (VCP). She earned her VCP certification in August 2021 on her first attempt, which is a fantastic achievement for anyone of any age!. How did she prepare? “I have a home lab and I used that to learn VMware products,...
Thrive Global

Michelle Huie of VIM & VIGR: “Data Not Drama”

Data Not Drama. Start tracking data as early and as possible and use this information to make decisions. I know this seems simple, but it does take discipline to set up processes to track data. Early on in my business, I targeted a particular retail segment and was seeing some success, but when I looked at the data, I noticed another segment that had higher order values and revenue. I then shifted my focus and double downed on this other segment which really propelled my business. I would have never had any indicators to change course if I didn’t track and look at my data.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

The 5 Keys to Moderating Virtually

Moderating an online presentation, meeting, or event can be tricky (as many of us have learned the hard way). If you’re not adequately prepared, it can be a highly stressful and/or frustrating experience. “Overwhelming” is the term many have used to describe their experiences. The Challenge. It sounds simple enough...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

DJ Casto: “Active, continuous listening will shape the next generation employee experience”

Active, continuous listening will shape the next generation employee experience. Businesses who actively listen to their employees’ concerns, take action and adapt will create a happier, more engaged workforce. Co-designing and experimenting with flexible work options together with employees will lead to creative solutions. Now, more than ever, employees value the ability to continue working while caring for themselves and their families without worrying about sacrificing one over the other. For example, we launched new pilots and programs to better meet the needs of our hourly associates, which include matching their preferred monthly schedules with the right business resources, splitting their shifts into two and offering 30 hour-work weeks to those who wish to work part-time while accessing full-time benefits.
JOBS
Thrive Global

How to tweak your marketing strategy during a pandemic

Since its outbreak in late 2019, Covid-19 has changed the world and our lives as we know it. Everything from global economies to education has been affected. Many non-essential workers lost their jobs, travel plans have been cancelled, and some businesses even went bust. While adhering to lockdown restrictions is paramount to combating this pandemic, the devastating social effects the pandemic carries cannot be denied.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrive Global

Bernie Hung of BlueBox Rocket: “Creativity”

…I strongly believe that lawyers must be creative in order to stay on top of the game — to resourcefully apply the law to practical and complicated scenarios to provide options to clients, to ingeniously interpret the grey areas in the law with professionalism and ethics acting to the best interest of their clients, to devise innovative ways to provide our services including the use of technology and new marketing channels, to name a few.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Janet Candido: “Remote work and virtual meetings are here to stay”

Remote work and virtual meetings are here to stay. The rise in virtual meeting technology like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, GoToMeeting, have facilitated the transition and we have all become more comfortable using these tools. Even though brainstorming, onboarding and negotiating are examples of things that do not work well remotely, the pros outweigh the cons. For employers, this means reduced office space requirements, reduced need for business travel, which saves the organization time and money. Employers will start to redefine productivity and redesign workspaces to accommodate the new styles of working. For employees, they benefit with a reduced commuting time and increased work-life balance.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Peter Weedfald: “SHAKE AND BAKE WORKERS”

SHAKE AND BAKE WORKERS: The world of work is rapidly changing, forever. The fast pregnancy and delivery of digital automation, AI centric robotics, sensory e-platforms and smart product/device sensors will hyper-accelerate work, home, and mobile life changes, as significant and impactful as experienced through the industrial revolution (1760–1840). This period-of-time invented steam engine mechanization in stark contrast to earlier business generations especially enhancing agriculture and manufacturing businesses. While many jobs and worker positions in the future will change dramatically due to AI automation, so will there be a lessening of demand for the AI uninitiated; with a multitude of jobs lost, and many others created to enhance and accelerate business advantage.
TECHNOLOGY

