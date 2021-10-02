CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JFRD’s Technical Rescue Team rescue person dangling from tree

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 8 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rescued a person caught in a precarious situation in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna Saturday.

Emergency crews found the victim suspended from a tree approximately 30 feet off the ground.

JFRD’s technical rescue team was called to assist.

“We have highly trained people on scene ensuring the safety of all involved in this rescue,” JFRD said in a tweet.

Less than 30 minutes later, JFRD tweeted that the patient had been removed from the tree safely and was in stable condition.

©2021 Cox Media Group

