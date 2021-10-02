SD County reports 525 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

San Diego County reported 525 new cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths Saturday.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals decreased from 345 on Friday to 337 Saturday, with 107 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

Saturday's numbers brought the county's cumulative totals to 357,776 cases and 4,081 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 38,100 new tests were logged by the county on Friday, and the percentage of positive cases over the past 14 days was 3.5%. The county does not report the number of new lab tests on weekends.

More than 4.76 million vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with 2.47 million people -- or 88.2% of eligible county residents -- having received at least one dose, according to the latest data. Fully vaccinated county residents now number more than 2.21 million, or around 78.8% of the county's eligible population.

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are available at medical providers, pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers for people who do not have a medical provider.

A list of locations and more information is available at coronavirus- sd.com/vaccine.

Officials were encouraging eligible residents to get COVID-19 boosters if they took the Pfizer vaccine six months ago and told those who have not yet received the shot that it is the best way to avoid severe symptoms from the virus.

Boosters are now available for those who qualify at about 400 locations countywide. Fully vaccinated people who contract "breakthrough" infections were advised to talk with their doctor about boosters as no guidance has been published by the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

