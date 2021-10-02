CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Balloons return to New Mexico skies for annual fiesta after pandemic pause

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) - Hundreds of hot air balloons launched into the skies over Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday for the first time in two years, as the city’s balloon fiesta returned following a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yoda, Smokey the Bear and the Creamland Cow were some of the notable balloons that took flight in the Mass Ascension that kicked off the 49th annual festival.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brings millions of tourist dollars into the city but last year’s event was canceled as a precaution because of the pandemic.

The event’s website says 588 hot air balloons will take part and that nearly 900,000 visitors are expected to attend.

This year’s nine-day extravaganza features balloon races, nighttime balloon launches and events including musical performances and a chainsaw carving exhibition.

While the event is not requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19, participants are required to wear masks indoors or at crowded outdoor settings.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

NEW YORK -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. Its authorization could help change clinical management...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NBC News

Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich

A U.S. Navy engineer who allegedly hid restricted information about nuclear-powered submarines in a peanut-butter sandwich faces espionage-related charges, according to federal court documents unsealed Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, was arrested Saturday in West Virginia on suspicion of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and other crimes, federal prosecutors in the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Health
The Hill

Taliban say US will provide aid, but not recognition, after Doha talks

The Taliban announced Sunday following talks in Qatar that the United States would not be formally recognizing the Taliban but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a U.S. delegation since...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Reuters

Texan vying for governor slams COVID vaccine mandates from hospital

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Conservative firebrand and Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West was receiving care for COVID-19 in a hospital on Sunday, he said on Twitter, noting that his experience with the illness had strengthened his opposition to vaccine mandates. West, 60, served as chairman of the Republican Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy