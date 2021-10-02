CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INMdD_0cFE6Iph00

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is acknowledging frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill. The president told reporters on Saturday, “Everybody is frustrated. That’s part of being in government.” Days of frantic negotiations this past week couldn't advance the bills. As Biden left the White House for a weekend stay in Delaware, he pledged to do everything he could to get the two pillars of his domestic agenda passed into law. But he refrained from laying out a new deadline. He said he'll soon travel around the country to promote the legislation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Axios

Flipping for Trump

Some high-dollar donors to former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory put their money behind Rep. Ted Budd, his U.S. Senate primary opponent, after Donald Trump endorsed Budd this year, records show. Why it matters: The former president's endorsement can be literal currency in Republican primary fights. The shifting allegiances between...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Stalls#Ap#The White House
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

‘Can you believe this?’: key takeaways from the report on Trump’s attempt to steal the election

A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, pressed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and top Department of Justice deputies to pursue fanciful allegations of election fraud, according to the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
News 8 WROC

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy