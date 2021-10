A convenience store clerk one punch knocked out an irate shopper in a viral video that was making the rounds on social media this weekend. In the video, a customer appears to get into a disagreement with the convenience store clerk. The video does not have any audio, so you can not hear what the two men say to each other, but it is clear there was a major disagreement over something, and it escalated into violence. After the clerk emerged from behind his booth, the customer shoved him. The two then decided to throw down, and the convenience store clerk got the best of the customer as he landed a brutal right hand right down that pipe that knocked him out cold.

