Atlanta, GA

Several men accused of destroying set, property after concert at State Farm Arena

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
State Farm Arena is hosting the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night, March 7. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man and several of his “associates” destroyed equipment and property after a Friday night concert held at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

Police say the incident happened after the “Legendz of the Streetz” show at the arena. The show featured artists such as 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Officers said they were called to the arena around 12:40 a.m to a report of vandalism at the facility. The person who called police told them a man identified as Torrence Hatch Jr. and several of his associates ran onto the stage during the show and damaged several items.

The caller also told officers after being escorted from the stage, they began destroying arena property. Police said nobody was injured during the melee.

Police have not said if they made any arrests in the incident and they are still investigating what happened.

Comments / 30

Deede Williams
8d ago

What's wrong with these people. You can't even go to a concert, men behaving like little children. This don't make sense. They need some real jobs. People that have too much time on their hands liken in the Devil's Work. Why would you want to destroy expensive property like this.

Garry Conley
8d ago

Young people today have no respect for themselves or other people or property. You saw a whole summer last year of this kind of me myself and I.

Guest
8d ago

The so called system has truly failed. This man was in prison for murder and he get out in 3 years. What’s wrong with you people!!!!

