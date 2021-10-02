Several men accused of destroying set, property after concert at State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena is hosting the 2021 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night, March 7. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man and several of his “associates” destroyed equipment and property after a Friday night concert held at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the incident happened after the “Legendz of the Streetz” show at the arena. The show featured artists such as 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

Officers said they were called to the arena around 12:40 a.m to a report of vandalism at the facility. The person who called police told them a man identified as Torrence Hatch Jr. and several of his associates ran onto the stage during the show and damaged several items.

The caller also told officers after being escorted from the stage, they began destroying arena property. Police said nobody was injured during the melee.

Police have not said if they made any arrests in the incident and they are still investigating what happened.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group