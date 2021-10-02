CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merck's pill: Possible breakthrough in COVID-19 treatment

By Kcbs Radio Staff
 8 days ago

Drugmaker Merck will soon seek regulatory FDA approval for an oral antiviral medication to treat COVID-19 .

Experts in the field are calling the data from Merck trials "impressive." If approved, the pill, known as molnupiravir, will be the first oral antiviral COVID-19 drug used to decrease symptoms after contraction of the virus.

Dr. Robert Shafer, infectious disease specialist and expert on antiviral therapy at Stanford University, reviewed the data. "The study looked at patients who were at high risk of disease progression," he said. "If patients are caught early, there will be a 50% reduction in severe outcomes."

Monoclonal antibody therapy, a COVID-19 treatment released in May, performs better than the pill in antiviral studies, ranging closer to 80% effective in preventing hospitalization and death, but the therapy needs to be administered through IV infusion, Shafer told KCBS Radio, making it more difficult to administer.

As the pill goes to the FDA for emergency use authorization, considerations of when to use one antiviral treatment versus the other will arise. "Who should get monoclonal antibodies, who should get molnupiravir, and in rare cases, perhaps with very high risk individuals, who should get both?" Shafer contemplated.

The pill is a boost of confidence for health officials; Dr. Anthony Fauci called it "very good news." However, vaccination will remain as the government’s primary strategy for controlling the pandemic.

Vox

Why Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir could be so important

The pharmaceutical giant Merck on Friday reported good news for people sick with Covid-19: Its antiviral drug molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in at-risk patients by 50 percent, according to the company’s interim analysis. A new and effective Covid-19 treatment — if approved by health regulators —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nationalgeographic.com

How Merck's antiviral pill could change the game for COVID-19

Promising results from clinical trials suggest that the drug may become the first at-home treatment cleared for use by the FDA. A new drug by Merck significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in people who take it early in the course of their COVID-19 illness, according to the interim results of a major study released today. It is the first oral antiviral found to be effective against this coronavirus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fox2detroit.com

"Wonderful news": Doctors say Merck's COVID-19 pill could be turning point

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The drugmaker Merck will seek emergency use authorization for the first of its kind pill to fight COVID-19 and doctors believe this could change the fight against the deadly virus. Merck & Co. said Friday that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
