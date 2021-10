Octobers bring a lot to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The heat finally starts going down after 5 months of what seems like an endless summer. This year’s heat wasn’t so bad but the wait for Dallas Stars hockey was. October is finally here which means it’s time for Stars hockey. Stars fans have lots to look forward to. Preseason games are already here with familiar outcomes. The season is less than two weeks away and it cannot get here fast enough.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO