A couple of years ago, a tree spoke to me. I suspect you just rolled your eyes and are expecting a punch line. But, the tree did speak to me. It wasn’t just any old tree, it was the lovely Japanese maple that I planted in front of my kitchen window nearly 30 years ago. Every day since then, as I wash my dishes, I’ve looked through the leaves of that tree. True, there are times, when the days are short and the dark comes early, that I look through that tree and see not a single leaf.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO