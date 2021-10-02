Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Looked So Glam At ‘Variety’s’ Power Of Women Event, Walked The Red Carpet Together.

This has been a special week for Angelina Jolie who participated in the Power of Women – event organized by Variety at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills – alongside none other than her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Upon her arrival, the actress walked the red carpet wearing a long pleated coffee-colored dress with a high collar. Arm in arm? Nothing The Weekend but rather hugs and complicit looks for mother and daughter who shared a truly tender moment on the red carpet. Zahara was splendid in a total white suit with top, trousers and ivory belt tight at the waist, the 16-year-old was radiant and proud to have her mother at her side.

