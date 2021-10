CHICAGO (CBS) – We’re only days away from the end of Illinois’ eviction moratorium. Governor Pritzker has extended the moratorium multiple times since the beginning the pandemic, but it appears it will finally be lifted this weekend. Nervous tenants who haven’t paid their rent in months face losing their homes, but as CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, lots of people are making a last-minute effort to sign up for the state’s rental assistance program. Here at the Allen Metropolitan CME Church the rush is on. “The response is tremendous. Even this morning before we got here this morning at 8 O’clock, they were...

