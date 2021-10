The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells are our favorite adjustable dumbbells for their easy-to-use design, variety of weights, and good looks. One of the biggest pros that sets the Bowflex dumbbells apart is how easy it is to re-rack them. Adjustable dumbbells typically come in a tray that holds the plates not in use, and when that tray is smaller, the plates have a tendency to crash into each other and get stuck while replacing the dumbbells. The Bowflex dumbbells are exceptionally easy to re-rack because the tray separates the weight plates from each other. This made for the most enjoyable experience of any of the dumbbells we tested, and is the main reason Bowflex came out on top.

WORKOUTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO