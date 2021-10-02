Sam Raimi Opens Up About Making ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Middling Reaction To ‘Spider-Man 3’

Sam Raimi opened about what it was like to director Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness after Spider-Man 3 received a less than stellar reception. It was a bit of a shock in 2019 when it was revealed that Scott Derickson had exited Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Marvel had enlisted Spider-Man director Sam Raimi to take on the job. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is arguably the benchmark of quality superhero storytelling and direction, even if the third film wasn’t considered the best by most. While Spider-Man 3 was the subject of ridicule in the late 2000s, the film has since been reappraised and has become adored by many. However, the initial harsh words against your work must be damning.