Ozy Media Inc.'s chairman is the latest to back away from the embattled company after a report in The New York Times raised questions about its leadership and ethics. Marc Lasry, who just stepped into the chairman role earlier this month, resigned his position and from his seat on Ozy's board Thursday. His resignation comes as the Mountain View, California-based company's board has launched an inquiry into its executive team and business operations — and as a new report from CNN charged the company with overworking and bullying employees.

