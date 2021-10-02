CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Sec. Mayorkas announces new immigration priorities

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

DHS Sec. Mayorkas calls for legislation to grant separated families legal status

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas condemned the Trump administration for not maintaining adequate records of children separated from their parents during its zero-tolerance immigration policy. "It's a marriage of cruelty and shambles of organizational work," Mayorkas told 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi....
IMMIGRATION
Derrick

Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants

The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. The proposed regulation attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston who...
IMMIGRATION
erienewsnow.com

Blinken, Garland and Mayorkas stress US-Mexico ties as they unveil new security pact

Three top Biden officials stressed the importance of the US-Mexico relationship Friday and the importance of the new bilateral security arrangement between the two nations alongside their Mexican counterparts in Mexico City. "We're here because this high-level security dialogue is vital" to the "most urgent challenges facing our time," Secretary...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Immigration Policy#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DHS releases priority-based immigration enforcement guidelines

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday released guidelines about who is to be prioritized for immigration enforcement, following up on a set of interim guidance released early in the Biden administration. The department is returning to Obama-era immigration enforcement measures based on a priority system instead of the more...
IMMIGRATION
wfxb.com

Department of Homeland Security Releases New Immigration Guidelines

Yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security released guidelines about who is to be prioritized for immigration enforcement following up on a set of interim guidelines released earlier in Biden’s presidency. The department is returning to the Obama-era immigration enforcement measures based on a priority system instead of a more aggressive approach that was taken under the Trump administration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the approach takes into account the department’s limited resources and the fact that a ‘removable noncitizen should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them.’
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Mark Levin: AG Garland signed 'one of the most egregious violations of your liberty' with school board memo

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland over his recent memo targeting what he termed "harassment" and "intimidation" of school officials by parents as part of an effort to coordinate a nationwide investigation into an "increase" in "threats of violence" against school officials and teachers across the country.
EDUCATION
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MSNBC

Trump's secret Jan. 6th evidence going to investigators

Donald Trump is now formally exerting executive privilege to withhold White House records from the January 6th Committee. President Biden is expected to reject this effort to conceal the documents, setting up what could be a legal showdown. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson fills in for MSNBC’s Ari Melber to break it all down. Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy