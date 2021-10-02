Beloved Chef, Baker, Singer and Tattoo Artist Lauren ‘El’ Cho Went Missing in California Desert After Cross-Country Trip With Boyfriend
“God damn it,” one side of her black-and-white Kurt Vonnegut tattoo stylized as the Ten Commandments reads, “You’ve got to be kind.”. Lauren “El” Cho was last seen wearing a yellow tee shirt and jean shorts just after 5:00 p.m. on June 28 at a series of Airbnbs called “The Whole” in Yucca Valley, Calif. where she was living and working as a chef.lawandcrime.com
