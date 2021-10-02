MLB Play Of The Day +90 Units Run

Two offenses that struggle against two defenses that have shown promise equals a good spot for a first quarter under. The Bears anemic offense reared it’s ugly head last week as they struggled to do much of anything against the Browns, and while the Lions defense isn’t as good as the Browns they’ve quickly improved in the first 3 weeks giving up less than 17 points to Baltimore. The Lions offense is utilizing the running game and short passing which keeps the clock running, Chicago is dead last in yards per play with 3.3, and Detroit is 22nd with a 5.3 yards per play average, only 22nd best. Expect a low scoring game and first quarter.